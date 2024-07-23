KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd, the contractor behind the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, has announced upcoming lane closures and traffic diversions on the Kuala Lumpur-bound section of the Federal Highway.

In a press statement today, it said these changes were set to take place from July 26, 2024, to July 28, 2024, to facilitate works related to the LRT3 project.

The closures and diversions will occur nightly from 11pm to 5am, in two stages:

Stage 1:

From July 26 to July 27, the fast and middle lanes of the Kuala Lumpur-bound Federal Highway will be closed. During this time, one lane will remain open for motorists heading towards Kuala Lumpur as indicated in the map below:

Stage 2:

From July 27 to July 28, the left-most and middle lanes of the Kuala Lumpur-bound Federal Highway will be closed. Again, one lane will be available for Kuala Lumpur-bound traffic as indicated in the map below:

These diversions have been approved by the Public Works Department (JKR), said the statement.

Motorists are advised to follow the provided traffic signs and exercise caution when driving through the affected areas.

Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd apologises for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works.

For further information or inquiries, the public can contact the LRT3 helpline at 1-800-18-2585, available from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays.