JOHOR BARU, July 25 — Gone in 30 seconds, that is the amount of time needed for a car theft syndicate to steal a luxury vehicle despite being fitted with an alarm and immobiliser system, say Johor police.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said this particular syndicate targeted only luxury and four-wheel drive vehicles to be sold to the black market in a neighbouring country.

He said that the syndicate, described as tech-savvy, operates only in groups of two people to steal potential high-end vehicles.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi involved using an electronic programmer to enter and start any modern vehicle without a key,” he said during a press conference on a statewide operation targeting vehicle theft syndicates at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

“They will also use another device called a jammer to disable the vehicle’s global positioning system (GPS) and alarm system within 30 seconds before fleeing with the vehicle.

Also present were Johor deputy police chief Afandi Senin and other state senior officers.

Kumar said initial investigations revealed that the particular syndicate has been active for five to six months.

He said that the syndicate’s members usually travel to a targeted vehicle in small groups and used rented cars to avoid detection.

“Police have arrested eight men, aged between 27 and 49, including the syndicate’s mastermind,” he said, adding that the syndicate was among several other Johor-based vehicle theft syndicates that police crippled throughout the month-long Ops Lejang operation held from June 21 to July 21.

During the same period, Kumar said police also crippled three other luxury vehicle theft syndicates with eight arrests.

In addition, he said police also busted two groups specialising in used car theft with six arrests and three local motorcycle theft groups with 10 arrests.

“During the operation, a total of 81 vehicles were seized by police.

“The vehicles consist of 25 cars, a van, four lorries, 51 motorcycles and 13 motorcycle frames,” he said, adding thar police also confiscated 30 vehicle components and various vehicle theft equipment from the suspects.

The cases are being investigated for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property under Section 379A of the Penal Code, Section 411 of the Penal Code, Section 414 of the Penal Code and Section 29(1) of the Minor Offenses Act 1955.

Kumar said that Ops Lejang was an integrated operation with the aim of curbing crime, especially property crimes involving vehicle theft.

Meanwhile, Kumar said Johor police had reported a total of 69 luxury and four-wheel drive vehicles worth RM8.8 million that were missing since January to date.

He said such luxury and four-wheel drive vehicles were in high demand in neighbouring foreign markets.

“Among the syndicate’s preferred models were Toyota Hilux, Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire and Toyota Fortuner.

“The stolen vehicle will be sent to neighbouring countries by road where they were later disposed for between RM30,000 to RM40,000,” he said.