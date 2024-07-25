KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A “goreng pisang” seller was today sentenced to 24 months in prison and fined RM2,000 at the Sungai Besar Magistrates’ Court for kidnapping two young girls by luring them with the promise of RM50.

According to Sinar Harian, Mohamad Shahriza Othman, 31, was said to have committed the offence on July 17, 2024 in Jeram when he lured the victims into his Perodua Bezza, promising them RM50 if they helped him deliver letters.

According to the charge sheet, Shahriza, on July 19 at 6.30pm near Taman Ikan Emas kidnapped the two girls ages six and eight from their carer.

He then took them to a convenience store, went for a ride before inviting them to join him at his home.

He sent the two girls back home around 7.45pm.

The accused pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali.

Shahriza was represented by Muhd Muqri Mohd Khairi from the National Legal Aid Foundation, who said his client kidnapped the two girls because he had always wanted a daughter and asked for a lighter sentence.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal however asked for a strict sentence to be imposed as there had been an increasing number of kidnap cases threatening public safety.

The magistrate sentenced Shahriza to 24 months prison and RM2,000 fine which if he did not pay will add another month to his sentence.

Shahriza was earlier charged under Section 363 of the Penal Code which carried a jail term of seven years and a fine.

“The accused admitted his guilt as soon as the charges were read, showing remorse. The sentence must be met with the public safety in mind so that this will be a lesson to the public and the accused that kidnapping is a serious offence which is becoming more widespread,” said the magistrate during sentencing.

Several kidnapping cases have taken the media by storm lately.

Six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui, who was found safe after going missing for three days, was reunited with her loved ones yesterday.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday during the Bon Odori event at Iskandar Puteri.

Albertine was found at 4am Tuesday with a 31-year-old local man at a budget hotel in Batang Kali.

Police have so far arrested three men and two women to assist in the investigation. None of the five suspects were linked to the girl.