IPOH, July 25 — Former Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mat Isa Ismail, 74, passed away yesterday afternoon.

The news of Mat Isa’s death was shared by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad through his Facebook posting last night.

“Received the sad news that former Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mat Isa Ismail passed away this afternoon. Al-Fatihah.

“May Allah SWT forgive his sins and place him among the righteous. May his family stay strong in this difficult times,” he said.

Saarani also shared a picture that showed him performing the “solat jenazah” prayers as well as attend the burial of the late Mat Isa.

Mat Isa was a former private secretary to the then defence minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak from 1993 to 1995, and was the state assemblyman for Changkat Jering for three terms from 1997 to 2008.

He was also the Bukit Gantang Umno division chief from 2001/2003 and elected as the Perak State Assembly speaker for one term from 2004. — Bernama