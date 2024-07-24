KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The retired Penang ferry, “Pulau Kapas,” sank at Butterworth Wharf yesterday.

Penang Port Commission (PPC) general manager Vijayaindiaran R. Visvalingam told The Star that all efforts to salvage the ferry had failed.

“Its hull has been rotting for some time, and corrosion set in since it was ‘parked’ at the wharf from 2018,” he was quoted as saying.

A meeting is scheduled to take place later today to decide whether to attempt salvaging the ferry again or to scrap it entirely.

He was reported saying that there were no takers for ferries to be converted into restaurants due to the high cost.

Pulau Kapas is one of four ferries decommissioned on December 31, 2020. The other ferries are Pulau Undan, Pulau Paya, and Pulau Talang Talang.