KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui, who was found safe after going missing for three days, has finally reunited with her loved ones here.

A social media user shared a photo of the happy moment on Facebook yesterday evening.

English daily The Star reported that the woman believed to be a relative, thanked the public for their concern and mentioned that the girl is now safe in her family’s arms.

She referred to Albertine as “little sister,” saying that the girl was tired after what happened in the past few days.

”We will take her home for a reunion and a good rest,” she said in the posting.

She also noted that she had received the family’s consent before posting about the moment.

”Her family also wanted me to relay the message to the public to thank them for all their love and concern, as well as help in sharing the postings that led to her being found,” the woman was reported saying.

The girl’s mother, Leo Qieo Xin, 37, was also seen giving the thumbs up in the photo.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday during the Bon Odori event at Iskandar Puteri.

Albertine was found at 4am yesterday with a 31-year-old local man at a budget hotel in Batang Kali.

Police have so far arrested three men and two women to assist in the investigation. None of the five suspects is linked to the girl.