KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A recent controversy over a brewery’s sponsorship of a school charity event has fuelled public debate over whether schools should accept donations from proceeds from alcohol, cigarette and gambling sales.

The country has for decades prohibited television advertisements by tobacco and alcohol companies over public health concerns, but rejected calls by religious conservatives to ban gambling and alcohol sales outright.

Tax collected from alcohol and gambling and channelled into development programmes have been a perennial flashpoint, with political Islamists continuing to use it as campaign fodder as it attempts to portray the sitting government as being “un-Islamic”.

What the rules actually say

A circular was issued by the director-general of the Education Ministry in March 2018 under then Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Barisan Nasional administration, outlining guidelines about receiving donations.

Among them was that it must not involve proceeds from sales of alcohol, tobacco, gambling or any other products or industries “that can harm the emotional, intellectual, physical and spiritual development of a pupil.”

The guideline was part of a 36 pages-long circular that spelled out procedures and protocols that must be observed pertaining to fund-raising and donations.

For example, schools must consider cultural and religious “sensitivity” when receiving donations, and cannot engage in fund-raising programmes that would taint the Ministry of Educations’ image.

It is also strict about political-based programmes and donations, which must be unconditional and without any expectations it could be reciprocated.

The guideline was issued during the last few months of the Najib administration but maintained by subsequent governments until today.

Why this is under spotlight now

The issue came under media attention after Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu was pictured attending an event at SJK(C) in Sungai Pelek, which is in her constituency of Sepang.

She attended it along with Selangor state executive councillor for local government, new village development and tourism Ng Suee Lim, and Sungai Pelek assemblyman Lwi Kian Keong.

One of the sponsors of the event was Tiger Beer — arguably the country’s biggest beer brand, manufactured by Heineken Malaysia Bhd. Aiman’s deputy in the Parti Amanah Negara’s women’s wing said Aiman had attended the event without knowing this.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption. PAS has been at the forefront in calling for a total alcohol ban.

As with others, the issue is polarising. Some argued that donations from the alcohol industry shouldn’t be equated with promoting drinking. Others, many parents and public health experts, disagree and said schools should not be allowed to put up paraphernalias that promote beer brands.

What have politicians said about it?

Even within the government views are divided. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said she would not cave in to calls that the guideline be reviewed and told school administrators to respect it:

“I wish to stress again that schools belong to the community. “We welcome all contributions. But we will help [with regard to the guidelines] including those parties who wish to donate so that it is in line with our guidelines.”

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, however, disagreed and said vernacular schools have long received donations from beer companies and said it shouldn’t be a problem. The DAP minister said he would try to convince the Cabinet to “review” the guideline at the next meeting:

“I will tell them that this guideline should be revised. The guideline should not have such restrictions, at least not for Chinese primary schools.”

Barisan Nasional component MCA also highlighted the real problem behind the sponsorship — that Chinese schools are funding themselves. MCA vice-president Wee Jeck Seng said:

“If the Education Ministry wants to restrict the sources of donations to Chinese primary schools, then it should ensure these schools receive adequate funding so they don’t have to worry about organising fundraising activities.”

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, backed Fadhlina, saying schools should not be used as a platform to promote things that are harmful to their health. He slammed Loke, telling the DAP leader to respect the rules.