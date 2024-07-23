KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 – Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin revelaed today that Singapore's former prime minister and senior minister, Lee Hsien Loong, had met with Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs during his official visit to Malaysia.

The Opposition Leader said they had discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations between their two countries, and on regional and international geopolitical issues that significantly impact both countries.

“[Lee] expressed keen interest in hearing the views of Perikatan Nasional MPs on domestic issues such as the cost of living and national taxation policies, as well as the contentious issue of the Anti-Party Hopping Law, which drew his special attention,” he said in a Facebook post.

Lee’s delegation had included his wife Ho Ching, and two senior ministers of state: Zaqy Mohamad (defence and manpower) and Low Yen Ling (culture, community and youth, and trade and industry).

“This meeting was highly meaningful in the context of bilateral relations between the two countries,” Hamzah said, as he thanked Lee on behalf of PN.

Also present were ​​Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s MPs Datuk Radzi Md Jidin and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, and PAS MPs Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi and Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

Lee was in Malaysia from July 19 to 22 for the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.



