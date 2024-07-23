PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Several Malaysian citizens, including final-year students and those working in the country, have decided to remain in Bangladesh, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“Those who choose to stay behind are advised to maintain communication with the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka for updated information and necessary support,” it said in a statement today.

It said the High Commission, which will continue to operate as usual, is always ready to extend assistance and ensure the safety of Malaysians, adding that it will closely monitor the situation and take swift action regarding any developments.

According to the ministry, a total of 123 Malaysians, including 80 students, safely departed from Bangladesh on a special AirAsia flight at 11.05am local time.

The flight, which is part of the mission to evacuate Malaysians from Bangladesh, is expected to touch down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 at 5.10pm today.

It said the Malaysian government expressed its highest appreciation and gratitude to the Bangladesh government for ensuring the effective evacuation process of Malaysians.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government decided to bring back all Malaysians in Bangladesh following escalating tensions in the country.

The mission involves 15 officers of the Foreign Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Department, and the National Security Council.

Thousands of students in Bangladesh have been protesting since July 1 after a court reinstated the quota for public sector jobs, which had been abolished in 2018.

Last Saturday, the Bangladesh government imposed a nationwide curfew in response to deadly protests that have claimed over 130 lives. — Bernama