KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — Sabah State Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin confirmed there was a case of food poisoning involving 91 pupils from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Gaya yesterday.

He said the incident was detected around 12 noon when the teacher informed that there were pupils experiencing vomiting and other symptoms.

“The initial information obtained was that there were more than 20 pupils involved in the food poisoning case, before further investigation found that there were others involved,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those with severe symptoms were taken to Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS), Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQEI) and the Luyang Health Clinic.

“The school has also stopped the supply of Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) for the afternoon school session and advised parents or guardians to take their respective children to seek immediate treatment at a nearby clinic if there are symptoms of food poisoning,” he said, adding that the cause of the incident is still being investigated. — Bernama