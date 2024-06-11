KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― Police confirmed receiving reports on the teen boy and a two-year-old girl who allegedly died of food poisoning after eating food from a religious school in Gombak.

Gombak Police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the 17-year-old boy was alleged to have eaten the food which his mother brought home after attending an event at the school on Saturday.

“The victim was said to have experienced diarrhoea after eating the food before falling unconscious at 1.30pm yesterday. He was pronounced dead by the paramedics called by his father,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said the second victim, the toddler, also showed similar symptoms after eating the food brought home by her father who was the security guard at the school.

“The girl also experienced diarrhoea after eating the food and was taken to Selayang Hospital yesterday morning. She died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

The two bodies were taken to the Forensics Unit of Selayang Hospital for post mortem. The cases were initially classified as sudden death.

Police also called on members of the public with information on the cases to contact investigating officers Insp Heirme Che Mat at 014-2389151 or Insp R. Khalpna at 012-5018901. ― Bernama