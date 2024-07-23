KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has today thanked the police and public after missing six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui was found safe in Batang Kali, Selangor.

The Johor menteri besar also urged the public to not speculate on the case of the girl, who went missing in Iskandar Puteri over the weekend.

“My deepest gratitude and highest appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police for their efforts in the search and rescue operation for Albertine Leo.

“I also extend my thanks to the entire Malaysian public who provided information and assistance throughout this operation,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

“Hopefully, justice can be served and this case can be resolved fairly and justly. God willing,” he added.

Earlier, the Johor police announced that Leo was found safe early this morning, and a male suspect aged 31 who was found at the scene has also been arrested.

Leo was reported missing during the Bon Odori Japanese festival at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru at around 8.30pm on Saturday.