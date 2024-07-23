KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — As we step into the next 50 years, there is strong optimism about the immense potential of Malaysia-China relations, which are currently at the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Since the formal establishment of diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, the first 50 years have seen both countries build a strong and significant relationship in various fields, primarily driven by the economic and investment sectors.

China has emerged as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years since 2009. Bilateral trade value reached RM450.84 billion (US$98.80 billion) in 2023 - a jump of more than 481 times compared to the total trade of just less than US$200 million ( RM937 million) in 1974.

Looking ahead to the next five decades and beyond, analysts are optimistic that the relationship between the two countries has significant room and opportunities for further development and exploration for mutual benefit and prosperity.

Geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said, that although Kuala Lumpur’s relationship with Beijing is not without its challenges, including in the matter of overlapping claims in the South China Sea, it should be maintained based on the country’s policy of neutrality and non-alignment.

Malaysia-China relations have always been based on mutual trust and a win-win situation. This dispels the perception that Malaysia favours China in geopolitical matters, he told Bernama.

“In reality, Malaysia is close to both China and the United States (US) because what we want is to ensure that trade activities are not disrupted by the geopolitical rivalry between China and the US,” said Azmi.

This was also highlighted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who agreed to promote a fair and orderly multipolar world and inclusive globalisation that benefits all universally.

The strategic bilateral relationship between Malaysia and China, which are important representatives for developing countries in Asia and rapidly growing economies, “should be highlighted.”

This aspiration was expressed in a joint statement by both prime ministers during Li’s official visit to Malaysia to celebrate the golden jubilee of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries recently.

This is not only for the people but also for the future of the region, in addition to enhancing unity and cooperation within the “Global South.”

“The Malaysia-China relationship can be a model to be emulated, where major powers can trade and deal for mutual benefit and not merely use their strength to take advantage of smaller countries,” said Azmi.

The analyst also opined that the rise of China as a global power should serve as a lesson for developing countries like Malaysia to benefit from China’s rise in their development, such as in the fields of economy, infrastructure, high technology, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Azmi said one aspect that Malaysia needs to learn from China is the growth of its economic sector.

“Malaysia needs to follow China’s example of how the domestic market is the main support of the country’s economy. Although the population in Malaysia is only 33 million, we can learn from China. If there is a recession, the domestic support remains,” he said.

He believes China can also learn from Malaysia, particularly how Kuala Lumpur’s non-aligned stance, including towards any major power, makes it easy for other countries to deal with Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Department of International and Strategic Studies at Universiti Malaya, Dr. Lam Choong Wah, said one of the emerging areas that Malaysia should focus on in its expanding relations with China is “space exploration.”

Highlighting China’s major success in the lunar exploration and their quest to Mars in recent years, Lam said Malaysia should tap into the Chinese expertise in this field.

Last month, China made history in its space exploration endeavours when the Chang’e-6 lunar probe landed on Earth with rock samples collected from the moon’s far side, the first in mankind’s history.

“Malaysia should no longer be a mere bystander in this field. We should take part actively in this important age of discovery.

“Malaysia should look at the opportunity to tap into Chinese astronomical achievement via bilateral cooperation for instance, and sending our people to the Chinese Science Academy to conduct joint research on lunar soil,” he said.

He said this factor also aligns with Malaysia’s ambition to develop its space industry.

Last year, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said Malaysia is studying the feasibility of establishing a space launching site here, citing the country’s unique geographical position and the immense economic potential it stands to generate from the industry. — Bernama



