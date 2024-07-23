SHAH ALAM, July 23 — Air Selangor today announced that seven areas in the Klang Valley are experiencing unscheduled water disruptions due to the temporary shutdown of four water treatment plants (WTP) following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah.

In a Facebook post, Air Selangor said the temporary shutdown affects the Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) WTPs.

The seven affected areas are Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor.

Air Selangor will deploy water tankers to the affected areas, prioritising critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral services during this period of unscheduled water supply disruption.

More information about the incident is available by contacting Air Selangor at 15300 or visiting Air Selangor's website.