KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The mother of missing six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui today urged the public not to spread fake information about her daughter’s whereabouts which could affect the chances of her daughter being found.

Leo Qieo Xin, 37, said false information and rumours have been posted on social media about her daughter’s disappearance, The Star reported today.

“Too much information and so-called sightings are being posted on social media.

“This will affect the police search for my daughter. So please stop spreading false information,” she was quoted as saying.

Albertine was reported missing during the Bon Odori Japanese festival at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru at around 8.30pm last Saturday.

She was described as about 120cm tall with long hair, and was last seen wearing shorts and a white T-shirt with a Mickey Mouse’ print on the front.

Claims the girl was seen at the Johor Baru Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex have been circulating on social media, sparking concerns that she might have been taken out of Malaysia.

The mother said she was “worried sick” about her missing daughter and hoped she would be found safe soon.

The Star reported Qieo Xin, from Kluang, was working as festival booth operator in Eco Galleria and was busy tending to customers before noticing that Albertine had gone missing.