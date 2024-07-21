KUALA SELANGOR, July 21 — Murder investigators will question a worker of a cassava farm that is believed to be on the trail that Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah was taken to prior to being killed.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim confirmed that investigators were arranging to interview the worker in question.

According to the New Straits Times, the farm is around 30km from where the car rental firm worker’s body was discovered.

“Yes, we are in the process of recording a statement,” was quoted as saying, without elaborating.

On surveillance footage from other locations in the state that are said to show the victim and her possible killer, Ahmad Faizal said further information will be disclosed as it is confirmed.

Nur Farah was reported missing on July 15, after which a search for her led to the discovery of a body at an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor

Police have since arrested a suspect in the case being investigated as murder, and disclosed that the person both knew Nur Farah and is a member of the law enforcement agency.

