SHAH ALAM, July 22 — Today’s hearing of Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s case, who is facing two charges of incitement during a political speech related to the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar and the formation of the unity government, has been postponed.

Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin granted the request for postponement by the Kedah menteri besar’s lawyer, Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud.

The lawyer informed the court that a second representation had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) seeking to drop the charges against Muhammad Sanusi, last week.

“I believe the AG needs time to consider this representation. Therefore, I request a two-month postponement to allow all parties to obtain complete information and evaluate the representation.

“If the court agrees with the defence’s proposal, we request for a case management date to be set,” said the lawyer.

The Jeneri state assemblyman’s first representation was rejected by the AGC in May.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Masri Daud confirmed receiving the representation on July 19 and said it needed time to be reviewed.

“We request the trial be rescheduled for the end of September and ask for the previously set trial dates to be vacated,” he said while agreeing to the request for postponement.

Judge Aslam then set September 27 for the case management and vacated the trial dates previously set for July 23, 29, and 30, as well as August 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, and 23.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Awang Armadajaya said the latest representation aimed to review the charges and potentially drop the charges.

In today’s proceedings, Masri was assisted by DPPs Abd Malik Ayob, Nor Azizah Aling, and Nadia Mohd Izhar, while Muhammad Sanusi was represented by lawyers Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Mohd Tajuddin Abd Razak, Wan Rohimi Wan Daud, Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin, Ahmad Lutfi Awang, and Mohd Faizi Che Abu.

On July 18, 2023, Muhammad Sanusi pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Sessions Court to the two charges, and the case was transferred to the Shah Alam High Court on February 1 for trial.

According to the charges, he is accused of making seditious remarks at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, at 11pm on July 11, 2023.

He is charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment or a fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama