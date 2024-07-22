KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian government has activated its evacuation plan to repatriate citizens, including 124 students, from Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday amid escalating tensions.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved expedited arrangements to bring Malaysians back home, news outlet Sinar Harian reported today.

“The situation is unlikely to resolve soon, so we’ve decided to bring our people back,” Mohamad Hasan was quoted as saying at a press conference on Monday.

He said a special AirAsia A330 flight is expected to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, at 10am on Tuesday.

Currently, he said, 139 students are confirmed to be in the country, with 15 already safely returned.

“Of the remaining 124, one student at Chittagong Medical College will not be evacuated due to their location being far from the unrest, and the Honorary Consul has assured their safety,” he was quoted as saying

As of now, 192 Malaysians have registered with the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka. The number is expected to rise, as some have yet to register, said Mohamad Hasan.

“Additionally, we have just received requests from 10 Malaysians, including pilots and their families, who wish to return home as part of this evacuation,” he was quoted as saying, adding that the number of Malaysians who will take part in the evacuation plan was expected to rise at the last minute.

The minister urged all parties to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation about the government’s efforts.

The Foreign Ministry has been in constant contact with the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka since the unrest began, with Mohamad Hasan himself engaged daily in the discussions.

Responding to claims of delayed action, the minister denied such allegations, stating that all activities are under embassy supervision and food supplies have reached students this morning.

When asked if the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka offices have been temporarily closed due to the evacuation, Mohamad Hasan said that all premises in Bangladesh have been under curfew since Saturday, but embassy staff remain on-site with only their family members returning.

Earlier, Mohamad met with the families of the students in his office.

The protests, which began on July 1, have resulted in 133 deaths in opposition to the reintroduction of public service quotas.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Supreme Court ruled that 93 per cent of public sector appointments will be merit-based, effective immediately, with 5 per cent allocated to descendants of the 1971 liberation war veterans and 2 per cent to minorities or disabled individuals.