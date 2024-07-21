KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Malaysian team has come in 33rd in the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad, improving 11 spots from last year to be the second best performer in Asean.

According to the results posted on the IME website, Malaysia’s team of six competitors also won two silver medals and four bronzes, the first time that every member of the Malaysian team has walked away with a medal at the competition.

Malaysia’s 33rd place was shared with Vietnam, however, after the latter fell from its seventh spot in last year’s edition

In the region, only Singapore performed better in sixth position. Thailand was 35th, Indonesia was 41st, and the Philippines came in 50th.

China lost its dominance of the competition for the first time since 2019, and was relegated by second place by the US, which won this year’s Olympiad.

South Korea, India, and Belarus rounded up the top five.

Started in 1959, the IME is considered the world’s premier math competition. It caters to pre-university students and is the longest running of the International Science Olympiads.