BUTTERWORTH, July 21 — A special task force comprising four ministries will undertake a comprehensive review before proposing amendments to the Penal Code (Act 574) aimed at combating cyberbullying, with the changes expected to be tabled in Parliament this October.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said that her ministry, in collaboration with the Digital Ministry, the Home Ministry, and the Communications Ministry, will first focus on defining cyberbullying as up to this point, the term has not been explicitly addressed in the country's legislation.

To better understand global best practices, she plans to organise an international legal seminar on online threats, drawing insights from countries like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

This initiative acknowledges the ongoing debate between upholding democratic principles and determining the boundaries of human rights.

“Regarding the issue of cyberbullying, some people argue that they have the freedom to say whatever they like because, unlike physical bullying, it only involves words,” she said.

“However, cyberbullying is not a one-time offence. It often includes actions such as swooping, doxxing, and intimidation. The most damaging aspect is its inflammatory nature, where individuals incite others to foster hatred,” she explained.

She said this to reporters after officiating the Bukit Mertajam Umno Division representatives’ meeting here today.

Recently, Azalina reportedly said that the government through the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) was considering a proposal to amend the Penal Code to introduce specific provisions for the offence of cyberbullying.

According to her, the proposed amendment will define the term cyberbullying and classify it as a specific offence in Malaysia. — Bernama



