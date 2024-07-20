KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia Airlines flight MH114 from Kuala Lumpur to Kathmandu, Nepal had reportedly declared an emergency before landing at Yangon, Myanmar.

Aviation news website Aviation Source News said the reason for the emergency was unclear.

“Off the coast of Myanmar, the aircraft deviated in a track north towards the diversion field, and proceeded to descend,” said the report.

The flight had left Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at around 8.49pm.

Screenshot of Radarbox showing the Flight MH114.

The airplane was carrying registration number 9M-MXQ.

Citing data from Planespotters.net aviation open database, the report said the plane is a 10.5-year-old Boeing 737-800 that was used by Malaysia Airlines since January 2014.

Malaysia Airlines has not released any further information on this matter at the time of writing.

Yesterday, the global aviation industry was hit by disruption due to the outage caused by CrowdStrike. Malaysia Airlines was largely unaffected by this.