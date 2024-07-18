KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Customs (Amendment) Bill 2024 aimed at promoting Pulau 1, Forest City, Johor Baru to enhance economic development in the area was passed by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The Bill, which includes provisions for special taxes related to the area in Act 235, was approved with a majority voice vote after the third reading presented by Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Earlier, during the winding up of the Customs Bill debate, Lim said Pulau 1 is a levee island gazetted by the Department of Survey and Mapping, Malaysia.

"The island is connected by a 600-metre-long bridge. Therefore, it occupies the definition of an island. So, Pulau 1 is indeed defined as an island,” she said.

Regarding the issue of transparency and law enforcement in Pulau 1, Lim said visitors who leave the island for Malaysia must submit receipts, invoices or documents to the Royal Malaysia Customs Department, proving that the visitor has been in Pulau 1 for no less than 40 hours.

"This is a monitoring (measure). Additionally, Pulau 1 is expected to have an economic impact on the local area, and more job opportunities in sectors such as hospitality, finance and retail will be created,” she said.

Dewan Rakyat also passed the Excise (Amendment) Bill 2024, Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2024, Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024, and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024.

During the winding up of the Excise (Amendment) Bill 2024, Lim said there are goods exempted from tax on Pulau 1, namely liquor, chocolate, cosmetics and perfume. — Bernama