KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that continued investment and collaboration with telecommunications company, Ericsson, can position Malaysia as a leading 5G technology country on the global stage.

Anwar expressed this aspiration during a meeting with an Ericsson delegation led by the group’s president and chief executive officer Börje Ekholm yesterday.

The prime minister said the meeting discussed matters related to the implementation of the 5G network in Malaysia which has already exceeded 80 per cent of the Coverage of Populated Area (CoPA), recording among the best performance and experiences in the world.

“Following the success of 5G implementation in Malaysia, I welcome investment, strategic cooperation and the sharing of expertise in enhancing the capabilities of 5G network expansion which can benefit all sectors.

“I hope that this close cooperation can drive widespread 5G adoption and accelerate the growth of the digital economy in Malaysia,” Anwar said in a post on X today. — Bernama