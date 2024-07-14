KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The race is on for Malaysia’s second 5G Network as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has started the process of identifying and appointing telcos for the 700MHz and 3.5GHz spectrum.

To demonstrate its readiness to build the second network, U Mobile has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with four Network Facility Providers (NFP), to establish strategic partnerships to accelerate the rollout of the second 5G network in the country.

The four partners include telecommunications infrastructure and network solution providers such as Bullish Aim, Edgepoint Towers Sdn Bhd, Naza Communications and OCK Group Berhad.

Under the MoU, U Mobile will collaborate with the NFPs to develop a streamlined process to drive efficiency in 5G site infrastructure rollout.

Advertisement

This involves close cooperation on information and access to tower structures, space, power and expedited site implementations to accelerate the deployment of 5G sites and to speed up coverage expansion in Malaysia.

U Mobile said it will also discuss cost-efficient commercial models for various infrastructure requirements including built-to-suit sites, co-locations and site upgrades with the goal of establishing a competitive offering with the NFPs.

U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said, “U Mobile is delighted to partner with Bullish Aim, EdgePoint Towers, Naza Communications and OCK Group Berhad in our mission for rapid 5G rollout under the government’s dual 5G network model. This strategic collaboration with the NFPs strengthens our readiness to rollout the second 5G network in Malaysia. Our partnership with these four esteemed parties is a key enabler for our 5G strategy as it allows us to tap into their expertise and resources to accelerate network deployment. Together, we aim to bring the benefits of 5G to businesses and consumers in Malaysia as quickly and as cost efficiently as possible.”

Advertisement

Commenting on the signing, Bullish Aim CEO, Dato Lion Peh said, “As we embark on this transformative journey, Bullish Aim stands at the forefront of innovation, weaving together technology and vision. Our partnership with U Mobile in accelerating the second 5G network rollout is not merely about connectivity. It’s about shaping the future. Together, we’ll redefine how societies communicate, business thrive, and possibilities unfold. Let our shared vision propel us toward a connected world where every interaction transcends boundaries.”

EdgePoint Towers CEO, Muniff Kamaruddin, said, “EdgePoint is committed to our role in expanding and upgrading Malaysia’s telecommunications infrastructure, accelerating network deployment and enhancing service quality. We are pleased to collaborate with U Mobile to ensure fast 5G deployment at any of our existing sites as well as new 5G coverage expansion.”

Naza Communication CEO, Darryll Sinnappa, said: “We are pleased to be a part of this commitment with U Mobile. They have proven themselves to be one of the fastest-growing Mobile Network Operators (MNO) in the country and Naza Communications is committed to ensuring shared telecommunications infrastructure is readily available to meet U Mobile’s vision to be Malaysia’s favourite digital services provider. Together, we are confident we will be able to complement the nation’s 5G agenda and bring cutting edge, next generation connectivity solutions for all Malaysians.”

Meanwhile, OCK Group Managing Director Datuk Wira Sam Ooi Chin Khoon, said: “OCK Group is delighted to be partner with U Mobile for rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure under the government’s dual 5G network model. This strategic partnership strengthens OCK’s commitment to deploy state-of-art digitally connected 5G Infrastructure and support to narrow digital divide in the country. With our best-in -class 5G infrastructure, coupled with our decades of experience in telecom infrastructure rollout, we are poised to support U Mobile with rapid deployment at most optimised cost. Together with U Mobile, we aim to provide best-in-class, seamless mobile 5G connectivity to consumers in Malaysia.”

Malaysia is currently transitioning its 5G deployment approach from a Single Wholesale Network to a Dual Network model with the aim of establishing healthy competition in the telecommunications sector while ensuring affordable and quality 5G services for the people. The transition has finally gained traction after Digital Nasional Berhad achieved its expedited 80 per cent 5G population coverage target by the end of 2023 and the completion of the Share Subscription Agreement by major telcos to take a stake in the first 5G network.

The MCMC released its Applicant Information Package (AIP) on July 1 which serves as an invitation for telcos to participate in the tender of building the second 5G network. According to the regulator, the AIP is integral for the shift to the dual 5G network approach and aligns with the current strategic initiatives, reinforcing the commitment to policies that drive towards a strong, resilient and secure connectivity network.

The Malaysian government announced a 5G policy shift from a Single Wholesale Network to Dual Network model in May 2023. To create a level playing field for two competing 5G networks, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the MCMC will act as a regulator to ensure no dominance by one particular entity.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh recently shared that the process of selecting telcos for the second 5G network is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The three main telcos — CelcomDigi, Maxis and U Mobile have publicly expressed their interest and readiness to build the second 5G network.

Earlier this month, U Mobile and telecommunications infrastructure company, Edotco also signed an agreement to accelerate the rollout for a second 5G network. The partnership will provide U Mobile access to Edotco’s tower infrastructures, resources readiness and expedited site delivery to facilitate U Mobile’s 5G network rollout. — SoyaCincau