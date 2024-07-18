KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given a contribution to reformist Hashim Bakar, also known as Pak Hashim, to help alleviate the burden of the elderly man.

According to a post on Anwar's Facebook page, the contribution was delivered by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who represented the Prime Minister at a Ziarah MADANI session in Kepong today.

"Pak Hashim has been suffering from prostate cancer since last year, in addition to enduring other illnesses.

"May Allah SWT grant Pak Hashim strength and healing, Insha-Allah," he said. — Bernama





