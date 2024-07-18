KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been suspended from the Dewan Rakyat for six months starting today.

This was after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled a motion against Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s act of citing a poison pen letter, which mentioned an alleged mastermind behind Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) privatisation.

The motion was accepted by majority of MPs through a split vote where 110 agreed, 63 disagreed, three did not vote and 46 were not in attendance.

Before the Dewan Rakyat’s morning session adjourned, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was heard saying that he will not surrender in fighting for the issue before his microphone was cut off.

In the order paper, it said that Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s reference of the letter had a detrimental effect not only to the individual or alleged mastermind, but also towards government officers who may be unfairly harmed by the baseless allegations.

Wan Fayshal is reported to have referred to the poison pen letter when debating the annual report of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for 2021 and 2022 in Dewan Rakyat earlier this month.

He had also named an Employee Provident Fund (EPF) employee with a high-ranking position for allegedly being involved in MAHB’s privatisation.