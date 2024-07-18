KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised at the National Heart Institute (IJN) since Monday, according to his office.

The 99-year-old was admitted for coughing, his spokesman, Sufi Yusoff, told Bloomberg today. Mahathir has been in and out of hospitals over the past few years and has suffered heart attacks as well as Covid-19.

He was hospitalised earlier this year for 53 days. He is among the individuals being investigated by The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for matters related to asset declaration.

Dr Mahathir led Malaysia for nearly a quarter of a century in two different stints before his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2020.