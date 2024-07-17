KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today ordered that all MPs undergo a second mandatory health screening by November 11.

He said that failure to comply will result in the publication of the errant MPs’ names on the Parliament website.

“This year, the Health Ministry has agreed to conduct health checks for all MPs. A letter detailing the process has been distributed to all MPs and will be carried out either at the Parliament health clinic or at a private facility,” he stated during today’s session in Dewan Rakyat.

Johari stressed the mandatory nature of these health checks, stating, “The deadline is Monday, November 11, 2024. If you do not undergo this examination, I will upload your name to the parliament website.”

Last year, Johari highlighted instances where 11 MPs fell ill over the past 15 years, underscoring the importance of proactive health management among representatives.

He further noted that last year’s health screenings were instrumental in early detection and prompt preventive measures.