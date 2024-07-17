KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, took to his official X account to share photos of a meeting with Kim Pan Gon that appears to have taken place last night.

“Good luck and all the best Kim Pan Gon. Had a good football discussion,” he wrote this morning, without elaborating further.

This came after Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), said yesterday that wanted Pan Gon to clarify what he meant by claiming it would be “dangerous” to divulge the reason for his resignation as the head coach of the Malaysian national team.

“What’s so difficult? Let the lot of them ask him what he meant by saying it is ‘dangerous’. The fans, politicians, and media. Ask him what he meant by ‘dangerous.’ Be more specific. Scared to be shot? Scared to be kidnapped? Of being kicked? Be direct!” Tunku Ismail posted on X.

During a press conference yesterday to announce his resignation, Pan Gon was questioned about the drastic change since his previous remarks, where he showed determination to elevate Harimau Malaya’s game.

“Same answer. I speak to Datuk president (FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin) every single day. That I cannot talk to you... here... very danger(ous). He knows all the details. So that thing... I must honour each other,” he replied.

Tunku Ismail also addressed the social media user who had shared the video clip.

“@RimauXI, you have been to my house before, were you beaten? Bringing the chart about a conspiracy in FAM. But when I asked for evidence, you told me this was all only a theory. So is this all another created conspiracy theory?” he wrote.

Pan Gon, who took the reins as Harimau Malaya’s head coach on January 21, 2022, has been instrumental in the team’s recent successes.

Just five months into his tenure, he delivered positive international results, and his crowning achievement was guiding Malaysia to their first Asian Cup Finals appearance in 42 years.

Under Pan Gon’s leadership, Harimau Malaya also prepared for the 2023 Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and achieved impressive results against top 100 teams, drawing 2-2 with world number 92 Syria and 1-1 with world number 79 China in away matches.

Notably, Malaysia, once ranked 137th, triumphed 4-2 over world number 102 India in the Merdeka Football Tournament last October.

Since Pan Gon took charge, Malaysia’s Fifa ranking has improved from 154th to 135th.

Following Pan Gon’s resignation, the FAM announced that his assistant, Paul Marti Vicente, will step in as acting head coach.