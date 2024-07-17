KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — HRD Corp has stopped its defamation action against The Edge for reporting on alleged abuse at the agency as found in the latest Auditor-General’s Report, Human Resource Minister Steven Sim said today.

In a press conference in Parliament, Sim said he personally disagreed with the agency’s decision to threaten legal action against the media.

“When we were informed of the matter, I ordered HRD Corp to withdraw the suit and I’m pleased to announce that it did so yesterday, prior to the PAC’s press conference,” he said.

Yesterday, The Edge reported receiving a legal demand from HRD Corp alleging defamation in reports on the findings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the latest Auditor-General’s Report 2024.

The legal letter was sent by law firm Amrit & Company, representing HRD Corp, accused the media firm of tarnishing its reputation and that of its officials by misinterpreting the findings made by the National Audit Department in two articles.