THE HAGUE, July 16 — Here is a relook at the most important developments in the tragedy of the Malaysia Airlines plane bound for Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from the day of its downing to its 10th anniversary this week.

2014

July 17 — Flight MH17, a Boeing 777, leaves Schiphol International Airport in the Netherlands and was shot down mid-flight over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

July 18 — Ukrainian officials accuse pro-Russian separatists of shooting down the plane with a surface-to-air missile. Russia denies involvement.

July 21 — The United Nations Security Council adopts Resolution 2166, calling for an independent international investigation.

July 22 — Dutch experts start the recovery of bodies and evidence from the crash site.

August 7 — The Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

2015

March 7 — Dutch investigators release preliminary findings indicating that a surface-to-air missile likely downed the plane.

October 13 — The Dutch Safety Board releases its final report, confirming MH17 was hit by a Russian-made BUK missile.

2018

May 24 — The JIT provides conclusive evidence that the BUK missile system belonged to the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade.

May 25 — The Netherlands and Australia formally accuse Russia of being responsible for the attack.

2019

June 19 — International arrest warrants are issued for three Russians and one Ukrainian suspected of shooting down MH17.

International investigators from a five-nation team present their findings in the downing of MH17 in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands on June 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

2020

March 9 — The trial of the four suspects begins in the Netherlands in absentia.

2022

November 10 — The Dutch court convicts three of the four suspects in absentia for their role in the downing of MH17 and sentences them to life imprisonment. Russia continues to deny any involvement.

2023

July — The Netherlands and Australia continue to pursue legal avenues to hold Russia accountable. Efforts to collect compensation for the victims' families continue.

A sign stands in front of a row of empty chairs for each seat on board MH17 during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague, the Netherlands March 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

2024