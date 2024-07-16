KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The takeover offer for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of this year and it needs to be approved by at least 90 per cent of MAHB’s existing shareholders, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said.

The ministry also emphasised that since the offer is a commercial transaction, it does not have any financial implications for the government.

“The government will continue to monitor this development and ensure that whatever decisions are reached later must be made in accordance with the laws and regulations currently in force,” said the ministry in a written reply on the parliament website on Monday to a question from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) who asked the ministry to state the details regarding the sale of MAHB shares to foreign companies including the financial implications as well as the prerequisite voluntary offer by the Gateway Development Alliance (GDA) and the shareholders involved.

MAHB’s takeover offer is a commercial transaction submitted by a consortium led by two of MAHB’s current shareholders, namely Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

If the offer is accepted and agreed by the other MAHB shareholders, Khazanah will own 40 per cent of the shares in MAHB and the EPF will acquire 30 per cent ownership, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will hold another 30 per cent of the shares. — Bernama

