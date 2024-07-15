KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today received the Darjah Kerabat Diraja Yang Amat Dihormati Perak.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the award was presented by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at a ceremony held at the Dewan Seri Maharaja, Istana Negara here.

The investiture ceremony was witnessed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, was in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Perak Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli, Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani.

The award is presented to reigning state sultans and their consorts, as well as high-ranking foreign dignitaries. — Bernama

