KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Diesel subsidies for individual applicants will be credited into their respective accounts starting Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Finance Lim Hui Yung announced today.

Up to 120,000 diesel car owners who applied under the Budi Individu scheme as of June 30 have had their applications approved, Lim said in a statement issued shortly after addressing questions in the House of Representatives earlier this morning.

The first round of disbursement is estimated at around RM25 million, part of RM50 million already prepared for the programme. Applicants of the Budi Individu subsidies will receive RM200 monthly.

“Information of these existing applicants were cross-checked with other government agencies via their driving licences and road tax that are still active and meet the conditions for Budi Individu,” the deputy minister said.

Applications submitted and approved in July will have theirs credited by August 7, Lim added.

“The government is committed to ensure those who would benefit from the programme will receive it as soon as possible,” the deputy minister said.