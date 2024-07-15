KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen about 20 bank accounts valued at over RM740,000 as part of its investigation into the misappropriation of public donation funds involving a married couple and two other individuals.

According to a source, the accounts belong to individuals and companies believed to have received funds from the public through an online fundraising platform.

“Since the investigation began, the MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division has frozen nearly 20 accounts belonging to individuals and companies to aid in the investigation.

“There may be several more bank accounts that will be frozen by the MACC,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC’s AML director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the freezing of several accounts in the investigation involving the husband-and-wife social media influencers.

He said that the accounts were frozen under Section 44 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Yesterday, the remand order against the couple and two other individuals suspected of misappropriating public donations was extended for three days.

The order was issued by Magistrate Siti Zahirah Zaidon following an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court. — Bernama