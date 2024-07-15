KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former Nangka assemblyman Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah today took the oath of office as a Senator before Dewan Negara Deputy President Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed at the Senate.

Awang Bemee was appointed by the His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for the period starting today until July 14, 2027.

The former three-term Nangka assemblyman from 1996 to 2011, is also the secretary-general of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and a member of the party’s Supreme Council (MKT).

The PBB legal adviser and Public Officer of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) also currently holds the position of chairman of the Kuching Port Authority and is a director of Sarawak Plantation Berhad.

“I am taking the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who nominated me as a senator and was consented by His Majesty the King.

“... I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the trust and confidence in me to be appointed as a Senator... I am grateful and appreciate that a Sarawakian was honoured and recognised for serving the country.

“Our hope is that we will provide the best service for the country,” he said in a press conference after taking the oath at Parliament building today.

He is a legal practitioner since he was accepted as an advocate and solicitor by the High Court of Borneo in 1984.

Born on June 22, 1959, Awang Bemee holds a Bachelor of Laws from Universiti Malaya. — Bernama