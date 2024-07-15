KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A total of 20,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras should be placed in the city for surveillance and safety purposes, starting from now until the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026-2030), says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said this was based on findings by the police who had observed a 6.83 per cent increase in road accident rates.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders account for the highest number of deaths in the findings with 1,908 fatalities recorded, said Ahmad Zahid.

This was followed by car drivers and passengers (436), and pedestrians (161).

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid said that currently, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is responsible for seeking funds, installations and surveillance of the CCTVs.

“However, the committee suggested that the government and agencies should be involved, especially the police,” he said.

He suggested that DBKL work in tandem with other departments and agencies to install the CCTVs.

Advertisement

“It is important in our opinion that DBKL cooperate with departments and agencies, as at least 20,000 CCTVs are needed from now until the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

As of now, there are 5,000 cameras installed in Kuala Lumpur.

Ahmad Zahid said this during a press conference after chairing the committee meeting on road safety and congestion at the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre today.