KUALA PERLIS, July 14 — The deaths of two young boys after eating poisoned snacks in Kulim, Kedah serves as a wake-up call for the Health Ministry (MOH) to tighten standard operating procedures (SOP) on the use and sales of such poisons.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the incident serves as a reminder for the ministry, especially the enforcement to pay attention to the dangers of poisons to humans due to its high toxicity that can lead to death.

“With such an incident, it reminds us, especially enforcement of the regulations in terms of SOP... a wake-up call that reminds us of the need to tighten regulations and SOPs in terms of use and sales (of such poisons),” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Seafood Complex here, last night.

He also said efforts to tighten SOPs would involve the collaboration between MOH and other agencies.

Advertisement

Brothers Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan, three, and Muhammad Luth Syauqi, two, died within the space of two days of each other after consuming snacks suspected to be laced with rat poison at a fence of an orchard in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar in Kulim last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said 122 operations were conducted in Perlis from January to June under Regulation 11(1) of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004, with 1,503 notices for offences issued.

“(A total of) 186 notices dealing with smoking in eateries were issued,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement