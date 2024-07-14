PONTIAN, July 14 — Bailey bridges will be erected in nine states using allocations for the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) to replace those damaged, especially in rural areas, until permanent bridges are built.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said each bridge’s construction is estimated to cost between RM4 to RM6 million.

“Nine out of the 14 states have agreed to utilise Marris funds for these bridge projects, managed by their respective state Public Works Departments (JKR),” he told a press conference after checking on the Bailey bridge project in Kampung Permatang Sepam.

The states involved include Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

Advertisement

Regarding the Bailey bridge in Kampung Permatang Sepam, Ahmad detailed that it spans 42m in length and 4.2m in width on Jalan Madirono, expected to commence operations this Wednesday.

Ahmad further highlighted the construction’s purpose, ensuring continuous road connectivity after the existing bridge, over 40 years old, experienced structural failure on March 5 due to increased horizontal load on its piers.

“In Kampung Permatang Sepam, this marks the first usage of a Bailey bridge over a river managed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), funded jointly by the federal and state governments.

Advertisement

“This temporary bridge is designed to support loads up to five tons for safety reasons. Upon completion, a notice board will be installed,” added the Pontian MP.

He added that Pontian JKR has proposed constructing a new concrete bridge as a long-term measure to prevent future structural issues.

“The Works Ministry, through the MYJalan programme is committed to constructing, providing and maintaining comfortable and safe infrastructure for the people in both urban and rural areas,” he added. — Bernama