KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) through Rapid KL is offering an additional package with the introduction of the MyCity Two-Day pass which is an unlimited daily travel pass on all Rapid KL rail and bus routes.

It said in a statement yesterday that the additional package is part of the company’s commitment in providing the best service to users by introducing the latest attractive offer.

“The MyCity Two-Day pass will be sold from July 12 at all customer service counters at Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), monorail, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations or at selected bus hubs and online through the MyRapid application PULSE,” according to the statement.

The MyCity Two-Day pass will be sold for RM11 for Malaysian citizens and RM18 (non-Malaysians), whereas the existing MyCity One-Day and Three-Day passes will be sold at RM6 and RM15 respectively for Malaysians, and at RM10 and RM25 respectively for non-Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Rapid KL also launched the ‘Buy 1, Free 1’ campaign for MyCity passes for the purchase of two-day and three-day MyCity passes, valid for purchase through the MyRapid PULSE application only.

The ‘Buy 1, Free 1’ campaign, which kicked off on the MyRapid PULSE application on Friday, will run for nine days until July 20 and is limited to the first 200 entries and will be sent via registered email to select users.

“The redemption date starts from July 21 to 31. Free pass redemption can only be done at the KL Sentral station (East Wing) for the same period from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

“After purchases are done, the user needs to scan the available QR code and fill up the required details,” it said.

Rapid KL has also collaborated with Incompleteness Theorem Sdn Bhd through the WORQ brand, a co-working space to provide free access for one day to all MyCity pass users.

The duration of this campaign is from July 15 to October 14, and involves WORQ branches in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Subang, Bangsar South, KL Sentral, Bangsar, Sunway Putra and Intermark (Integra Tower, Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur).

For more information, visit Rapid KL’s official website, Rapid KL’s social media platforms on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or contact Rapid KL customer service at 03-7885-2585. — Bernama