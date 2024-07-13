KOTA KINABALU, July 13 — Over RM33.59 million has been allocated to Sabah to develop and optimise land use, aimed at increasing agro-food product yield, Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He said the allocation, part of the RM150 million provided for the ministry under Budget 2024 for development projects with the state government, marks the highest allocation compared to other states.

The projects include the empowerment of integrated ruminant livestock, the establishment of 23 agricultural produce collection centres and the rehabilitation of 534.55 hectares of abandoned paddy fields.

Additionally, it involves the construction of coffee mills and the cultivation of cash crops such as Chinese yam.

“The allocation has been disbursed in stages to Sabah on April 4 and May 14 to ensure successful implementation of these programmes,” he said in statement here today.

All projects will be implemented and supervised by the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) through the Department of Agriculture (Sabah DOA) and the State Veterinary Services Department (Sabah DVS).

He said the allocation will also benefit Sabah by creating more job opportunities, thereby boosting the state’s socioeconomic level in line with efforts to enhance the self-sufficiency rate (SSR) as outlined in the National Agro-Food Policy 2.0.

According to the statement Mohamad paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at his official residence in Seri Gaya last night, where Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Jeffery Kitingan, who is also the state agriculture, fisheries and food industry minister, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup were present.

Mohamad is on a four-day working visit to Sabah starting July 12, which includes the Road to MAHA@Sabah 2024 Convoy Tour in Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Kundasang, Telupid and Sandakan. — Bernama