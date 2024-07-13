KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today inspected the preparations for the 17th King of Malaysia’s installation ceremony, which will take place at Istana Negara on July 20.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Her Majesty detailed the preparations for the Royal Banquet, scheduled for the evening of July 20 at Istana Negara.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also took a look at the guest souvenirs and the decorations for each event that will take place in conjunction with the installation ceremony.

The events held in conjunction with the King’s Installation Ceremony will begin with the Yasin Recital and ‘Doa Selamat’ at the National Mosque on July 18, followed by the Special Friday Sermon and Prayers, also at the National Mosque, the following day.

Raja Zarith Sofiah is scheduled to visit the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, and other events, such as the Raja Kita exhibition at the National Museum, will be held on July 25.

The events will conclude with the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31. — Bernama

