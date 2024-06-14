JOHOR BARU, June 14 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, held an audience today for the presentation of the Instrument of Royal Invitation to the Coronation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia.

According to a post on His Royal Highness’s official Facebook, the ceremony was held at Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene here.

“The ceremony was led by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil presented the Instrument of Royal Invitation.

“Also in attendance were Senior Deputy Secretary-General in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, Government Chief Protocol Officer, Protocol and International Conference Secretariat Division Datuk Rozainor Ramli, and Istana Negara’s Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini,” it said. — Bernama

