KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The government is afraid to declare vacancies for six parliamentary seats and one state assembly seat because it wants to avoid chalking up more losses at the ballot box, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin claimed that the government’s fear of a repeat of its defeat in the Sungai Bakap by-election last week had led it to act in contravention of the Federal Constitution.

According to Utusan Malaysia, he made these remarks during his speech at the Bersatu Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre in Selayang today.

“Although they hold power, they are actually weak, very weak. In my political history, I have never seen a ruling party lose so badly in a by-election. With all the power they possess, it is strange they suffered such a defeat.

“That is why they are afraid to declare the vacancies of the six parliamentary seats and one state assembly seat held by former Bersatu members who have defected, even though this action goes against the Federal Constitution,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Muhyiddin went on to say that Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) continue to gain the support of people who have lost faith in the current government.

He said data indicates that public support for the coalition is growing, evidenced by the increase in votes during state elections and several by-elections following the 15th general election.

On Tuesday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul declared that six former Bersatu MPs had not vacated their seats despite being kicked out of the party.

The following day, Muhyiddin criticised Johari for refusing to declare vacancies in the six MPs’ seats, saying it contravened the letter and spirit of Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution.

This led to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim defending Johari’s decision on Thursday, saying the Speaker acted in accordance with the law.

The six MPS are Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang) and Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang).

Meanwhile, the state assemblyman is Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Klang).