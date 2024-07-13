KOTA BHARU, July 13 — The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) has received 362 applications from employers interested in participating in the Progressive Wage Policy (DGP) pilot project since its introduction in June.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the initiative, which aims to improve the wage structure for private sector employees will complement existing wage initiatives, including the Minimum Wage Order and the Productivity Linked-Wage System (PLWS).

“As of yesterday, 867 employers have opened accounts through the Progressive Wage System, and of those, 362 employers have applied to join the DGP pilot project,” he told reporters after officiating at the 2024 Ketereh UMNO Division delegates' meeting at Politeknik Kok Lanas her today.

Abdul Rahman further said that the sectors applying for this pilot project include wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, professional scientific and technical activities, manufacturing, construction and information and communication.

A total of RM50 million has been allocated for the DGP pilot project, which runs from June to August in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, targeting 1,000 companies.

This initiative is expected to benefit 20,000 local workers earning between RM1,500 and RM4,999. — Bernama



