SEREMBAN, July 12 — The Campsite Planning Guidelines (GPP) in Negeri Sembilan has been approved to ensure visitor safety at camping sites in the state.

State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said the GPP is a guide for existing and (planning) new campsites.

“This GPP includes campsite planning, the mechanism for progress and regulation of campsites as well as the management of campsite operations,” he told reporters here today.

It (GPP) also outlines several important elements in planning the camping sites including the suitability of the location and site, permitted land use zone, placement of tent plots, provision of basic facilities and suitable utilities for the development of a camping site.”

He said the GPP is a guide to existing camping sites, which refers to existing sites operating before January 1. 2024.

According to him, no fines will be imposed during this period, from January 1 to December 31, this year which means that the applicant must submit an application for a temporary building permit (PBS) from the local authority.

Arul said the guidelines were prepared after taking cognisance of the landslide incident involving a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor in 2022. — Bernama

