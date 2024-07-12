PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, on behalf of the Malaysian Judiciary, expressed condolences to the family of former Chief Justice Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah, who died today.

According to a media statement from the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia (PKPMP), Mohamed Dzaiddin, who served as Chief Justice from December 20, 2000, to March 15, 2003, made significant contributions to the Malaysian Judiciary throughout his tenure.

His passing is a great loss felt deeply by the entire judicial community and the nation, the statement said.

Mohamed Dzaiddin died at age 86 at the Prince Court Hospital here at 7.45 pm due to heart complications. He is survived by his wife and two children.

His passing was confirmed by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

The funeral is scheduled to be held at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery here today before the Friday prayers. — Bernama

