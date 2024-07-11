KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said 222 wayang pacak (outdoor movie screenings) will be held in all parliamentary constituencies on July 20 for the live broadcast of the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia.

Fahmi, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, said the screenings, which will be managed by the Information Department and the Madani Community volunteer group, will include other side events.

“The list of locations in each parliamentary constituency will be announced early next week. We are setting up this wayang pacak so the public can gather and watch the ceremony steeped in tradition. We will also organise other activities, such as exhibitions and information sessions.

“We want all Malaysians to come together and celebrate this momentous event, showcasing the uniqueness of the Constitutional Monarchy institution, allowing people from all segments of society to appreciate this special event only found in Malaysia,” he told reporters at the Parliament Building here today.

Fahmi said outdoor movie screenings are also set up to help people understand the concept of constitutional monarchy.

“Based on our experience during the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, we found that the royal institution is very close to the people’s heart,” he said.

He said a live feed would also be available on social media platforms to allow Malaysians, including those residing abroad, to witness the historic event.

“This event (installation ceremony) is unique, where Malaysia is among the countries that still maintain the process of appointing and selecting a head of state with a distinctive rotational system. This is a chance for Malaysians to witness it firsthand,” he added.

According to Fahmi, the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, have consented to attend the installation ceremony, and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim has also agreed to invite Singapore’s former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A Yasin Recital and Prayer Ceremony at the National Mosque will kick off the side events for the installation ceremony on July 18, followed by a special Friday prayer sermon the next day.

Mosques in the Federal Territories and states without a Ruler or Sultan will use the exact text, while the use of the text in other states will depend on the consent given by their respective Rulers.

The Royal Banquet will be held at Istana Negara on the evening of July 20.

Meanwhile, the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, is scheduled to visit the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, and other events, such as the “Raja Kita” exhibition at the National Museum, will be held on July 25.

The events held in conjunction with the installation ceremony will conclude with the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27. — Bernama