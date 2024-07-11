KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today said that all outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students who have yet to be offered the government’s matriculation programme will receive it by next month.

The Nibong Tebal MP said the enrolment will be done in stages.

“To answer the question of what actions the ministry is taking to fulfil the prime minister’s promise, the balance of 10As SPM scorers will be offered in stages, and we will ensure each one of them gets the offer.

“So, the remaining 10A students whose applications were rejected previously will be given the opportunity to enrol in the matriculation programme.

Advertisement

“This will be done latest by the third week of August,” she said in her speech at the Parliament’s special chambers.

Fadhlina said the ministry has received a total of 4,877 applications from SPM students with outstanding results.

Of the number, 3,684 of them have been offered spots during the first intake of matriculation students this year, of which 2,496 are Bumiputera and 1,188 non-Bumiputera.

Advertisement

On June 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that starting with the 2025 intake, all students who achieve 10As and above in SPM will be guaranteed a spot in matriculation colleges, irrespective of their race or background.

He said that the decision was made to reduce tensions within the education system.