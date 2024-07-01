KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir today said public universities would have no problem accommodating all SPM top scorers as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night.

Speaking to senior editors today, Zambry said there were enough openings in pre-university programmes to take in such students.

“We believe we don’t have much issue to facilitate these students. Enough spots in matriculation and university foundation (asasi) programmes,” Zambry said today.

Yesterday Anwar said the decision, which the Cabinet agreed to on Friday, would not affect the existing quota for Bumiputera students.

He said details of the government’s bold decision to recognise the excellence of students while ensuring fairness in the country’s education system would be announced by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today.

